Market Risers: SSE, Standard Life Aberdeen, United Utilities Group, Vertu Motors

Shares of SSE company symbol: LON:SSE has stepped up 3.08% or 37.21 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 1246.31 meanwhile the session low reached 1213.5. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 469,642 with the daily average at 2,483,902. The 52 week high is 1703 about 495 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1057.5 which is a variance of 150.5 points. SSE has a 20 day moving average of 1221.68 and the 50 day MA at 1279.04. The current market cap is £12,970.14m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SSE being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1245.21 GBX.

The share price for Standard Life Aberdeen with EPIC code: LON:SLA has risen 2.74% or 6.2 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 233.3 meanwhile the session low reached 228.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,364,505 with the average number of shares traded daily being 6,470,949. A 52 week high for the stock is 338.25 which is 112.25 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 170.3 is a variance of 55.7 points. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 20 SMA of 230.21 and a 50 day moving average now at 247.8. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,170.49m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:04:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 232.2 GBX.

The trading price for United Utilities Group company symbol: LON:UU has increased 2.06% or 17.6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high figure was 878 meanwhile the session low reached 863. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 221,875 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,633,691. The 52 week high for the share price is 1068.5 which comes in at 212.7 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 743 a difference of some 112.8 points. United Utilities Group now has a 20 SMA at 871.52 and now a 50 day MA at 882.84. This puts the market cap at £5,955.61m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for United Utilities Group being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 873.4 GBX.

Stock in Vertu Motors ticker code: LON:VTU has climbed 3.74% or 0.98 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 27.2 meanwhile the session low reached 26.4. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 627,529 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,010,449. A 52 week share price high is 43.33 equating to 17.13 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 16.57 making a difference of 9.63 points. Vertu Motors now has a 20 SMA of 27.03 and a 50 day moving average of 25.05. This puts the market cap at £100.34m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Vertu Motors being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:52:54 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 27.18 GBX.

