Market Risers: Smith & Nephew, Smiths Group, TUI AG, WM Morrison Supermarkets

The stock price for Smith & Nephew company symbol: LON:SN has risen 1.38% or 25 points throughout the session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the trading session. The period high was 1839.5 while the low for the session was 1816. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 427,510 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,358,520. The 52 week high for the shares is 1998.4 which comes in at 186.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1383 making a difference of 429 points. Smith & Nephew has a 20 day moving average of 1812.12 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1738.57. The market capitalisation is now £15,975.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smith & Nephew being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1837 GBX.

The trading price for Smiths Group with company EPIC: LON:SMIN has gained 2.09% or 35.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The period high has peaked at 1737.5 dipping to 1706. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 218,902 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 856,902. The 52 week high for the share price is 1739.5 equating to 40.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1321.89 making a difference of 377.11 points. Smiths Group now has a 20 SMA at 1691.03 and also a 50 day moving average of 1668.99. The market capitalisation currently stands at £6,872.03m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smiths Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:22:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1734.5 GBX.

The trading price for TUI AG ticker lookup code: LON:TUI has moved up 1.76% or 17 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has already touched 989 and hitting a low of 970. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 444,198 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,807,640. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1230 around 261.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 686.6 a difference of some 281.6 points. TUI AG now has a 20 SMA at 976.99 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 1023.92. This puts the market capitalisation now at £6,817.91m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:20:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 985.2 GBX.

The stock price for WM Morrison Supermarkets ticker code: LON:MRW has climbed 2.08% or 4 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 199.6 dipping to 195.91. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 6,932,781 with the average number of shares traded daily being 9,311,574. A 52 week share price high is 246.45 some 54 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 176.9 a difference of some 15.55 points. WM Morrison Supermarkets now has a 20 moving average of 201.71 and the 50 day MA at 200.86. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,724.30m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WM Morrison Supermarkets being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:58 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 196.45 GBX.