Market Risers: Royal Dutch Shell, Royal Dutch Shell Class B, Smiths Group, Strix Group

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell EPIC code: LON:RDSA has moved up 2.53% or 32.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1323.6 and hitting a low of 1231.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 5,392,842 with the average number of shares traded daily being 26,323,035. A 52 week high for the stock is 2811.38 amounting to 1528.58 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 946.1 which is a variance of 336.7 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 SMA of 1395.53 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 1778.74. The current market cap is £112,096.79m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:50 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1315.2 GBX.

The stock price for Royal Dutch Shell Class B with ticker code: LON:RDSB has stepped up 2.21% or 27.2 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during this period. Range high for the period has seen 1265.6 dropping as low as 1176.49. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 8,324,322 while the average shares exchanged is 23,468,137. A 52 week share price high is 2647 about 1416.4 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 889.7 which is a difference of 340.9 points. Royal Dutch Shell Class B has a 20 SMA of 1366.94 and now a 50 day MA at 1758.51. This puts the market capitalisation now at £112,096.79m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell Class B being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1257.8 GBX.

Shares in Smiths Group with ticker code: LON:SMIN has stepped up 1.77% or 19.5 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 1126 and a low of 1066.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 592,591 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,951,032. The 52 week high for the share price is 1778.5 which is 675.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 790 which is a difference of 313 points. Smiths Group has a 20 SMA of 1202.57 and now the 50 day moving average now at 1531.51. The market capitalisation is now £4,441.47m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smiths Group being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1122.5 GBX.

Stock in Strix Group company symbol: LON:KETL has increased 8.87% or 12.6 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 154.6 meanwhile the session low reached 143.77. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 128,109 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 585,236. The 52 week high for the share price is 200 amounting to 58 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 110.8 which is a difference of 31.2 points. Strix Group now has a 20 moving average of 155.31 with a 50 day SMA of 173.84. The market cap now stands at £293.74m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Strix Group being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:31 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 154.6 GBX.

