Market Risers: Relx, Toople plc, Union Jack Oil, W Resources

The trading price for Relx with ticker code: LON:REL has gained 1.09% or 17.8 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 1666 dipping to 1634.5. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,186,721 with the daily average at 8,476,039. A 52 week share price high is 2109 amounting to 471 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1393.5 is a variance of 244.5 points. Relx now has a 20 moving average of 1675.01 and now its 50 day moving average now of 1896.09. The market cap now stands at £31,949.26m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Relx being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:37:38 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1655.8 GBX.

Shares of Toople with company EPIC: LON:TOOP has moved up 15.45% or 0.01 points throughout the session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 0.06 dropping as low as 0.06. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 11,757,148 with the daily average number around 30,327,731. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.6 which comes in at 0.54 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.04 which is a difference of 0.02 points. Toople now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.06 with a 50 day moving average now of 0.09. This puts the market cap at £2.24m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Toople being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:36:27 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.06 GBX.

The stock price for Union Jack Oil with EPIC code: LON:UJO has stepped up 5.26% or 0.01 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 0.1 and hitting a low of 0.09. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 84,774,664 with the daily average at 133,250,328. The stock 52 week high is 0.38 which comes in at 0.28 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.08 making a difference of 0.02 points. Union Jack Oil now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.11 and now its 50 day moving average at 0.14. This puts the market capitalisation now at £14.67m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Union Jack Oil being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:34:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.1 GBX.

Shares in W Resources found using EPIC: LON:WRES has moved up 20.52% or 0.02 points throughout the session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 0.14 dropping as low as 0.11. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 10,703,344 while the average shares exchanged is 31,097,579. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.57 which is 0.45 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.09 is a variance of 0.03 points. W Resources now has a 20 moving average of 0.18 and a 50 day moving average at 0.26. The current market capitalisation is £9.29m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for W Resources being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:19:19 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.14 GBX.

