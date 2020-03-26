Market Risers: Prudential, Royal Mail, St. James’s Place, Standard Chartered

The trading price for Prudential with ticker code: LON:PRU has moved up 3.26% or 33.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1069 and a low of 958.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,703,185 with the average number of shares traded daily being 12,962,796. The 52 week high is 1795 which comes in at 768.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 682.8 which is a variance of 343.7 points. Prudential has a 20 SMA of 1080.99 and also a 50 day moving average at 1297.76. Market capitalisation for the company is £27,574.58m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1060 GBX.

Shares of Royal Mail ticker lookup code: LON:RMG has climbed 4.37% or 6.83 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 164.34 while the low for the session was 153.35. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,905,698 with the average number of shares traded daily being 9,232,733. The 52 week high for the share price is 266.7 which comes in at 110.3 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 118.86 a difference of some 37.54 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 SMA at 161.41 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 180.66. Market capitalisation is now £1,632.32m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 163.23 GBX.

The stock price for St. James’s Place EPIC code: LON:STJ has increased 1.46% or 11 points during today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has reached 773.4 while the low for the session was 720.24. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 792,024 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,330,732. A 52 week high for the stock is 1206 equating to 454.6 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 614 which is a difference of 137.4 points. St. James’s Place now has a 20 moving average of 890.88 and the 50 day MA at 1053.03. The current market capitalisation is £4,075.78m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for St. James’s Place being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 762.4 GBX.

The stock price for Standard Chartered EPIC code: LON:STAN has stepped up 1.18% or 5.6 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 486.3 dipping to 453.3. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 2,345,523 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 14,450,066. The 52 week high for the shares is 742.6 which is 269.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 400.8 which is a difference of 72.6 points. Standard Chartered now has a 20 simple moving average of 505.23 with a 50 day moving average at 595.3. Market capitalisation for the company is £15,008.77m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 479 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn