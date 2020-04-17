Market Risers: Persimmon, Prudential, Reabold Resources, Remote Monitored Systems

Shares of Persimmon company symbol: LON:PSN has increased 7.18% or 135.59 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 2036 meanwhile the session low reached 1926. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 486,021 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,979,950. The 52 week high is 3328 about 1439 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1367.5 making a difference of 521.5 points. Persimmon now has a 20 moving average of 1927.28 and now the 50 day moving average at 2491.83. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,457.02m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2024.59 GBX.

The trading price for Prudential found using EPIC: LON:PRU has risen 7.25% or 69.8 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1034 dipping to 967.68. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 2,189,261 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 13,496,996. The stock 52 week high is 1795 amounting to 831.8 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 682.8 which is a difference of 280.4 points. Prudential now has a 20 simple moving average of 1022.89 and now its 50 day MA at 1187.01. The current market cap is £26,949.48m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:02 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1033 GBX.

Shares of Reabold Resources with ticker code: LON:RBD has increased 6.25% or 0.03 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive during the session. The periods high has reached 0.47 dipping to 0.43. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 12,177,037 with the average number of shares traded daily being 41,511,372. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1.75 some 1.31 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.22 which is a variance of 0.22 points. Reabold Resources now has a 20 SMA at 0.39 and now a 50 day moving average of 0.5. This puts the market cap at £31.11m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reabold Resources being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:16:15 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.47 GBX.

Stock in Remote Monitored Systems with EPIC code: LON:RMS has stepped up 20.77% or 0.07 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. The period high has peaked at 0.44 and hitting a low of 0.3. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 50,632,669 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 15,025,711. A 52 week share price high is 0.84 equating to 0.51 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.12 which is a variance of 0.21 points. Remote Monitored Systems now has a 20 SMA at 0.26 and also a 50 day moving average now of 0.25. The market cap now stands at £1.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:18:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.39 GBX.

