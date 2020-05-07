Market Risers: Panthera Resources, Pearson, Reabold Resources, Royal Dutch Shell

Shares in Panthera Resources ticker code: LON:PAT has increased 4.55% or 0.25 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The periods high figure was 5.75 dipping to 5.75. The total volume traded so far comes to 34,679 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 8,642. The 52 week high price for the shares is 14.35 about 8.85 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 4.65 is a variance of 0.85 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 5.54 with a 50 day MA at 5.42. The current market capitalisation is £4.32m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:02:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.75 GBX.

Shares of Pearson found using EPIC: LON:PSON has gained 3.36% or 14.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 452 while the low for the session was 434.2. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,621,418 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,872,207. The 52 week high for the share price is 951.2 equating to 519.6 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 431.6 a difference of some 0 points. Pearson has a 20 SMA of 488.55 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 521.66. Market capitalisation is now £3,354.97m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 446.1 GBX.

The trading price for Reabold Resources ticker lookup code: LON:RBD has moved up 5.35% or 0.03 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 0.58 while the low for the session was 0.53. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 38,412,393 with the daily average at 33,453,679. A 52 week high for the stock is 1.75 around 1.21 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.22 a difference of some 0.32 points. Reabold Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.45 and now a 50 day moving average of 0.43. The market cap now stands at £38.29m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reabold Resources being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:51 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.57 GBX.

The share price for Royal Dutch Shell company symbol: LON:RDSA has stepped up 3.69% or 47.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during this period. The period high was 1334.8 and a low of 1287.8. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,865,169 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 18,821,727. A 52 week share price high is 2637.5 around 1351.7 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 946.1 which is a difference of 339.7 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 SMA of 1417.17 and the 50 day moving average at 1435.57. This puts the market cap at £117,895.48m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:47 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1333.2 GBX.

