Market Risers: NEXT plc, Northbridge Industrial Services, Panthera Resources, Persimmon

The trading price for NEXT ticker code: LON:NXT has increased 10.27% or 348 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high has reached 3768 and hitting a low of 3429.36. The total volume traded so far comes to 353,863 with the average number of shares traded daily being 955,022. A 52 week share price high is 7358 about 3968 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 3311 a difference of some 79 points. NEXT now has a 20 SMA of 4468.99 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 5895.25. Market capitalisation is now £4,969.64m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3738 GBX.

The share price for Northbridge Industrial Services EPIC code: LON:NBI has increased 3.72% or 2.4 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during this period. The period high was 66.9 dropping as low as 66.9. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 3,000 with the daily average at 8,815. A 52 week high for the stock is 185 amounting to 120.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 62.16 is a variance of 2.34 points. Northbridge Industrial Services now has a 20 simple moving average of 84.47 and now its 50 day moving average of 122.88. The market cap now stands at £18.66m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Northbridge Industrial Services being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 10:25:22 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 66.9 GBX.

The trading price for Panthera Resources company symbol: LON:PAT has climbed 5.8% or 0.29 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during this period. The high for the period has reached 5.29 and hitting a low of 5.29. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 9,500 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 27,837. The 52 week high for the shares is 14.35 amounting to 9.35 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 4.65 which is a difference of 0.35 points. Panthera Resources has a 20 day moving average of 5.27 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 5.42. This puts the market cap at £3.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 9:33:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.29 GBX.

The stock price for Persimmon with EPIC code: LON:PSN has increased 10.57% or 171.57 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 1821.5 while the low for the session was 1659.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 539,895 while the average shares exchanged is 2,929,324. The 52 week high for the shares is 3328 around 1705.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1367.5 which is a variance of 255 points. Persimmon has a 20 day moving average of 1996.44 and also a 50 day moving average now at 2665.43. The market capitalisation is now £5,721.82m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1794.07 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn