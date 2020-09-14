Market Risers: Morses Club, Remote Monitored Systems, Safestyle UK, Surface Transforms

The stock price for Morses Club with EPIC code: LON:MCL has risen 3.56% or 1.78 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 53.8 dropping as low as 51.65. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 12,886 with the average number of shares traded daily being 147,138. The stock 52 week high is 138 equating to 88 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 15 which is a variance of 35 points. Morses Club now has a 20 SMA of 62.46 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 59.97. The market cap now stands at £67.96m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Morses Club being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:18:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 51.78 GBX.

Shares in Remote Monitored Systems found using EPIC: LON:RMS has increased 5.56% or 0.02 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 0.4 dipping to 0.37. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 6,420,809 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 11,694,047. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.7 around 0.34 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.12 making a difference of 0.24 points. Remote Monitored Systems now has a 20 moving average of 0.43 and now the 50 day moving average at 0.35. The current market capitalisation is £3.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:55:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.38 GBX.

The share price for Safestyle UK found using EPIC: LON:SFE has risen 8.1% or 4.05 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The periods high figure was 54.8 and hitting a low of 49.28. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 582,102 with the daily average traded share volume around 589,820. A 52 week share price high is 78 which comes in at 28 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 14 a difference of some 36 points. Safestyle UK has a 20 day moving average of 42.9 and also a 50 day SMA of 34.84. The market cap now stands at £71.78m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Safestyle UK being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:40:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 54.05 GBX.

The trading price for Surface Transforms ticker lookup code: LON:SCE has climbed 72.88% or 17.86 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 48.45 and a low of 26. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 953,075 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 96,072. A 52 week high for the stock is 48.45 about 23.95 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 13 making a difference of 11.5 points. Surface Transforms has a 20 day moving average of 25.82 with a 50 day SMA of 25.02. The market capitalisation currently stands at £65.48m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Surface Transforms being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:34:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 42.36 GBX.

