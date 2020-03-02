Market Risers: London Stock Exchange Group, Nektan, Panthera Resources, Powerhouse Energy Group

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group with company EPIC: LON:LSE has gained 1.66% or 126 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 7954 and hitting a low of 7702. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 409,964 with the average number of shares traded daily being 710,947. The 52 week high for the share price is 8628 about 1052 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4391 which is a variance of 3185 points. London Stock Exchange Group now has a 20 SMA of 8254.35 with a 50 day moving average of 7984.91. The market capitalisation is now £26,944.18m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for London Stock Exchange Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7702 GBX.

The trading price for Nektan found using EPIC: LON:NKTN has gained 5.71% or 0.1 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 1.85 dropping as low as 1.85. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 4,759 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 340,086. A 52 week high for the stock is 14.5 around 12.75 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1.55 a difference of some 0.2 points. Nektan has a 20 day moving average of 1.97 and the 50 day moving average now at 2.39. This puts the market cap at £4.56m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Nektan being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:31:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.85 GBX.

Shares in Panthera Resources with company EPIC: LON:PAT has stepped up 3.64% or 0.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high has reached 5.7 meanwhile the session low reached 5.7. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 946 with the daily average number around 39,685. The 52 week high for the share price is 14.85 which is 9.35 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4.95 which is a difference of 0.55 points. Panthera Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 5.38 and the 50 day moving average now of 5.9. The current market capitalisation is £4.29m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Panthera Resources being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:31:29 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.7 GBX.

Shares in Powerhouse Energy Group with ticker code: LON:PHE has moved up 28.21% or 0.27 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high figure was 1.39 and hitting a low of 0.95. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 40,335,884 with the average number of shares traded daily being 38,736,862. The 52 week high is 1.8 about 0.82 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.26 which is a variance of 0.72 points. Powerhouse Energy Group now has a 20 SMA of 1.23 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 0.94. The market capitalisation is now £25.43m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Powerhouse Energy Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:51:14 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.25 GBX.

