Market Risers: DS Smith, Frenkel Topping Group, Fresnillo, GSTechnologies Ltd

The stock price for DS Smith with EPIC code: LON:SMDS has risen 4.16% or 11.92 points during today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 302.3 while the low for the session was 293.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,683,680 with the daily average number around 9,473,082. The 52 week high price for the shares is 397.8 equating to 111.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 244.8 which is a variance of 41.8 points. DS Smith now has a 20 SMA at 291.59 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 327.25. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,097.20m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DS Smith being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:28:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 298.52 GBX.

Stock in Frenkel Topping Group with EPIC code: LON:FEN has moved up 4.76% or 1.5 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 33 and hitting a low of 30.3. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 13,497 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 49,497. The 52 week high price for the shares is 57 about 25.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 20 which is a variance of 11.5 points. Frenkel Topping Group has a 20 day moving average of 25.59 and also a 50 day moving average of 35.63. The current market capitalisation is £24.93m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:07:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 33 GBX.

The share price for Fresnillo with company EPIC: LON:FRES has gained 4.91% or 32.2 points during today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 689.32 meanwhile the session low reached 645.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 281,904 while the average shares exchanged is 3,048,385. A 52 week share price high is 921.2 about 264.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 456.51 is a variance of 199.89 points. Fresnillo has a 20 day moving average of 672.39 and the 50 day MA at 677.36. The market capitalisation is now £5,077.20m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:23:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 688.6 GBX.

Shares in GSTechnologies Ltd EPIC code: LON:GST has climbed 6.25% or 0.01 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the session. The period high has peaked at 0.17 and hitting a low of 0.17. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to with the daily average traded share volume around 412,263. The stock 52 week high is 0.63 around 0.47 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.09 which is a difference of 0.07 points. GSTechnologies Ltd now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.16 and now a 50 day moving average at 0.16. The market cap now stands at £1.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:09:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.17 GBX.

