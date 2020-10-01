Market Risers: Coca Cola HBC AG, Diageo, DS Smith, Halma

Stock in Coca Cola HBC AG found using EPIC: LON:CCH has stepped up 3.66% or 70 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period has seen 1996 while the low for the session was 1945. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 277,692 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 678,320. The 52 week high for the shares is 2933 some 1021 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1393.1 is a variance of 518.9 points. Coca Cola HBC AG now has a 20 SMA at 2034.6 and now a 50 day moving average of 2071.91. The current market capitalisation is £7,217.94m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1982 GBX.

The share price for Diageo company symbol: LON:DGE has risen 2.64% or 70 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 2723.3 and a low of 2654. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 823,776 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,847,123. The stock 52 week high is 3369.5 amounting to 719.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 2050.6 which is a variance of 599.4 points. Diageo has a 20 day moving average of 2613.36 and a 50 day SMA of 2671.84. The current market cap is £63,580.26m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Diageo being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:04:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2720 GBX.

Shares of DS Smith ticker lookup code: LON:SMDS has risen 3.37% or 9.94 points throughout the session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has reached 305.1 and hitting a low of 294.9. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,542,319 with the daily average at 4,797,281. A 52 week high for the stock is 397.8 some 103.1 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 244.8 a difference of some 49.9 points. DS Smith now has a 20 simple moving average of 291.1 and now a 50 day MA at 284.5. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,181.90m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DS Smith being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:04:59 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 304.64 GBX.

Shares of Halma ticker code: LON:HLMA has climbed 2.67% or 62.57 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 2413 meanwhile the session low reached 2350.62. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 208,568 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 587,557. The 52 week high is 2413 which is 68 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1660 a difference of some 685 points. Halma has a 20 SMA of 2289.1 and also a 50 day moving average now of 2272.66. The market capitalisation currently stands at £9,140.25m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Halma being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:03:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2407.57 GBX.

