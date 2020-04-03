Market Risers: Carnival PLC, Coca Cola HBC AG, Kingfisher, London Stock Exchange Group

Shares of Carnival found using EPIC: LON:CCL has increased 4.13% or 25 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 640.4 and hitting a low of 581.7. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,624,486 with the daily average at 3,882,457. A 52 week high for the stock is 4175 around 3570 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 581 which is a difference of 24 points. Carnival has a 20 day moving average of 1266.29 and the 50 day moving average at 2336.87. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,521.04m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:39:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 630 GBX.

The share price for Coca Cola HBC AG found using EPIC: LON:CCH has moved up 2.15% or 36 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The periods high has reached 1824.5 and hitting a low of 1677. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 336,885 with the daily average number around 1,695,399. A 52 week share price high is 3094.45 some 1422.45 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1393.1 a difference of some 278.9 points. Coca Cola HBC AG now has a 20 moving average of 1879.39 and now its 50 day moving average now of 2421.26. The market cap now stands at £6,215.63m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:39:31 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1708 GBX.

Shares of Kingfisher with EPIC code: LON:KGF has moved up 1.24% or 1.65 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 138.45 dipping to 131.35. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,410,721 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 17,390,730. A 52 week share price high is 268.2 which comes in at 134.85 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 101 which is a variance of 32.35 points. Kingfisher has a 20 SMA of 155.94 and now a 50 day MA at 187.97. Market capitalisation for the company is £2,841.29m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:37:33 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 135 GBX.

Stock in London Stock Exchange Group EPIC code: LON:LSE has gained 3.74% or 252 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 7077.98 while the low for the session was 6702. The total volume traded so far comes to 219,173 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,336,458. A 52 week high for the stock is 8628 which comes in at 1892 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4770 making a difference of 1966 points. London Stock Exchange Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 7069.95 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 7724.16. This puts the market capitalisation now at £24,573.18m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for London Stock Exchange Group being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:39:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6988 GBX.

