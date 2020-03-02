Market Risers: Capital Drilling Ltd, Centralnic Group, Experian, Fresnillo

Shares of Capital Drilling Ltd with ticker code: LON:CAPD has climbed 8.99% or 4.1 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period so far is 49.7 and hitting a low of 49.6. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 5,507 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 104,873. The 52 week high price for the shares is 75 about 29.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 42.55 a difference of some 3.05 points. Capital Drilling Ltd now has a 20 moving average of 55.12 and the 50 day moving average of 59.53. The current market capitalisation is £67.72m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Capital Drilling Ltd being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:47:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 49.7 GBX.

Shares in Centralnic Group found using EPIC: LON:CNIC has increased 6.76% or 5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 83.5 and a low of 74. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 140,769 with the average number of shares traded daily being 253,575. The 52 week high price for the shares is 97 which comes in at 23 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 39 a difference of some 35 points. Centralnic Group now has a 20 SMA of 87.1 and the 50 day MA at 88.44. Market capitalisation for the company is £146.71m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centralnic Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 79 GBX.

Shares of Experian ticker code: LON:EXPN has increased 1.66% or 43 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has reached 2714 and a low of 2634. The total volume traded so far comes to 815,450 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,819,417. The 52 week high for the shares is 2926 equating to 335 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1962 which is a difference of 629 points. Experian now has a 20 simple moving average of 2798.55 and the 50 day moving average now of 2700.1. This puts the market cap at £23,915.26m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Experian being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2634 GBX.

The trading price for Fresnillo found using EPIC: LON:FRES has moved up 2.42% or 14.6 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high has reached 647.11 meanwhile the session low reached 615.63. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 653,740 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,666,662. The 52 week high for the share price is 921.2 which is 317.4 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 536.8 a difference of some 67 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA at 689.42 and the 50 day MA at 662.35. The market cap now stands at £4,556.95m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:50 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 618.4 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn