Market Risers: Bunzl, Fresnillo, Pearson

The share price for Bunzl ticker lookup code: LON:BNZL has risen 2.28% or 44.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the session. The period high has peaked at 2029 dropping as low as 1909.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 748,674 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 835,421. The 52 week high for the shares is 2554.6 around 606.1 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1891.5 making a difference of 57 points. Bunzl has a 20 SMA of 1987.54 and a 50 day SMA of 2050.89. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,710.62m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bunzl being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:19:43 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1993 GBX.

The share price for Fresnillo with company EPIC: LON:FRES has risen 4.02% or 28.6 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high has reached 788.8 while the low for the session was 713. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,326,085 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,522,009. The stock 52 week high is 1018 some 305.8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 536.8 which is a variance of 175.4 points. Fresnillo has a 20 SMA of 669.29 and the 50 day moving average of 648.22. This puts the market cap at £5,421.01m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 740.8 GBX.

The share price for Pearson ticker code: LON:PSON has moved up 2.96% or 16.6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the session. The high for the period has reached 581 while the low for the session was 547.6. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,777,594 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,762,860. A 52 week high for the stock is 951.2 about 389.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 532.6 making a difference of 28.8 points. Pearson now has a 20 simple moving average of 584.19 and now its 50 day moving average at 612.51. The current market cap is £4,446.91m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:19:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 578 GBX.

