Market Risers: Blencowe Resources, City of London Investment Group, DWF Group, easyJet

Shares of Blencowe Resources EPIC code: LON:BRES has risen 8% or 0.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 5.4 while the low for the session was 5.4. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached with the average number of shares traded daily being 253,835. The 52 week high price for the shares is 9.5 some 4.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4.5 which is a difference of 0.5 points. Blencowe Resources now has a 20 SMA at 5.5 and also a 50 day moving average now at 5.98. The current market cap is £5.31m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Blencowe Resources being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:35:44 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.4 GBX.

The trading price for City of London Investment Group company symbol: LON:CLIG has climbed 5.97% or 22.7 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high figure was 410 and hitting a low of 390. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 30,013 with the average number of shares traded daily being 13,746. The 52 week high for the share price is 479.52 which is 99.52 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 264 which is a variance of 116 points. City of London Investment Group now has a 20 SMA at 401.67 and now the 50 day moving average now of 407.98. The current market capitalisation is £106.96m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for City of London Investment Group being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:29:57 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 402.7 GBX.

Stock in DWF Group found using EPIC: LON:DWF has moved up 5.34% or 3.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 69 while the low for the session was 65.95. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 239,539 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 239,565. A 52 week high for the stock is 143 amounting to 77.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 45 making a difference of 20.5 points. DWF Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 62.2 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 64.39. Market capitalisation for the company is £223.94m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DWF Group being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:24:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 69 GBX.

Shares of easyJet with company EPIC: LON:EZJ has increased 2.22% or 12.87 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 601.8 and a low of 581. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,403,676 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,809,391. A 52 week high for the stock is 1570 some 990 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 410 a difference of some 170 points. easyJet now has a 20 moving average of 611.77 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 623.16. The market cap now stands at £2,707.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:39:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 592.87 GBX.

