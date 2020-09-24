Market Risers: Berkeley Group Holdings, Burberry Group, City of London Investment Group, EVRAZ

The stock price for Berkeley Group Holdings ticker lookup code: LON:BKG has gained 1.95% or 80 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 4187 and hitting a low of 4032. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 86,798 with the daily average number around 461,492. A 52 week share price high is 5562 about 1462 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 3041 which is a variance of 1059 points. Berkeley Group Holdings has a 20 SMA of 4539.88 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 4565.83. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,242.85m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4180 GBX.

The stock price for Burberry Group with ticker code: LON:BRBY has risen 1.96% or 30 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 1562.5 while the low for the session was 1502.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 132,080 with the daily average number around 1,167,743. A 52 week high for the stock is 2340 around 812.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1017 which is a difference of 510.5 points. Burberry Group has a 20 SMA of 1536.43 with a 50 day SMA of 1446.6. The current market capitalisation is £6,301.32m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:41 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1557.5 GBX.

The stock price for City of London Investment Group with ticker code: LON:CLIG has climbed 3.75% or 15 points throughout the session so far. Buyers seem confident throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 418 while the low for the session was 391. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 623 with the daily average at 19,579. The 52 week high is 479.52 some 79.52 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 264 is a variance of 136 points. City of London Investment Group has a 20 day moving average of 405.63 and the 50 day SMA of 411.08. The current market cap is £110.23m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for City of London Investment Group being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:37:28 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 415 GBX.

Shares of EVRAZ ticker lookup code: LON:EVR has climbed 1.53% or 5 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 332.7 and a low of 319. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 543,561 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,688,613. The 52 week high is 476.6 around 149.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 200.6 making a difference of 126.2 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 SMA of 335.11 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 328.55. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4,833.90m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 331.8 GBX.

