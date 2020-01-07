Market Risers: Accrol Group Holdings, Associated British Foods, Aviva, BAE Systems

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings company symbol: LON:ACRL has gained 5.71% or 1.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. The periods high has reached 34.7 meanwhile the session low reached 32.59. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,156,142 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 306,248. A 52 week share price high is 35 some 3.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 10.55 is a variance of 20.95 points. Accrol Group Holdings now has a 20 SMA at 31.92 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 31.66. The current market capitalisation is £65.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Accrol Group Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:10:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 33.3 GBX.

The stock price for Associated British Foods ticker lookup code: LON:ABF has gained 3.21% or 84 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has already touched 2704.27 and hitting a low of 2616. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 365,275 while the average shares exchanged is 961,522. A 52 week share price high is 2704.27 amounting to 89.27 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2078.81 a difference of some 536.19 points. Associated British Foods now has a 20 SMA at 2600.19 with a 50 day moving average of 2515.95. Market capitalisation for the company is £21,367.29m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:22:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2699 GBX.

Shares of Aviva ticker lookup code: LON:AV has increased 1.08% or 4.49 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 419.9 while the low for the session was 414. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,475,681 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 11,633,016. A 52 week share price high is 442.3 which is 28.3 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 350 which is a variance of 64 points. Aviva now has a 20 simple moving average of 421.69 with a 50 day MA at 419.46. Market capitalisation for the company is £16,409.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Aviva being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 418.49 GBX.

Shares of BAE Systems with ticker code: LON:BA has stepped up 1.16% or 6.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during this period. The period high has peaked at 601.2 while the low for the session was 590. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,213,154 while the average shares exchanged is 6,138,855. The 52 week high price for the shares is 601.2 amounting to 12.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 439.4 making a difference of 149.2 points. BAE Systems now has a 20 simple moving average of 577.44 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 576.51. The market capitalisation currently stands at £19,085.80m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BAE Systems being recorded at Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:21:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 595.4 GBX.