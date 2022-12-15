Market insights on China, US stocks, Diverse Income Trust – Paypoint, TP ICAP, Just Group (LON: DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) fund manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interview to discuss current market conditions.

Gervais shares his thoughts on China, the internal challenges they are facing and the broader macro-economic changes.

If in the US, the recessionary market will bring about further declines or should we expect the stock market to rally in anticipation of a decline in interest rates and a return to economic growth.

The UK, the CBI gave a rather downbeat forecast for the UK economy in 2023 and said GDP would fall -0.4%. Gervais explains how diversification in The Diverse Income Trust positions it well short-term and for the recovery.

Gervais also touches on companies in The Diverse Income Trust portfolio, Just Group, TC ICAP and Paypoint Plc.

The Diverse Income Trust, invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) formerly JRP Group plc and, before that, Just Retirement Group plc, is a British company specialising in retirement products and services headquartered in Reigate, Surrey. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

TP ICAP Group plc (LON:TCAP) is a financial services firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Its stock is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) is a British business offering a system for paying bills in United Kingdom, Ireland and Romania. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange.