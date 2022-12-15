Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Market insights on China, US stocks, Diverse Income Trust – Paypoint, TP ICAP, Just Group (LON: DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) fund manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interview to discuss current market conditions.

Gervais shares his thoughts on China, the internal challenges they are facing and the broader macro-economic changes.

If in the US, the recessionary market will bring about further declines or should we expect the stock market to rally in anticipation of a decline in interest rates and a return to economic growth.

The UK, the CBI gave a rather downbeat forecast for the UK economy in 2023 and said GDP would fall -0.4%. Gervais explains how diversification in The Diverse Income Trust positions it well short-term and for the recovery.

Gervais also touches on companies in The Diverse Income Trust portfolio, Just Group, TC ICAP and Paypoint Plc.

The Diverse Income Trust, invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) formerly JRP Group plc and, before that, Just Retirement Group plc, is a British company specialising in retirement products and services headquartered in Reigate, Surrey. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

TP ICAP Group plc (LON:TCAP) is a financial services firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Its stock is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. 

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) is a British business offering a system for paying bills in United Kingdom, Ireland and Romania. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.