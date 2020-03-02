Market Fallers: Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Standard Chartered, Whitbread, WPP

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group found using EPIC: LON:RBS has declined -4.76% or -8.5 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 182.4 and hitting a low of 170.15. The total volume traded so far comes to 9,731,263 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 22,470,355. The 52 week high for the share price is 274.2 some 95.55 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 170.15 which is a variance of 8.5 points. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 20 SMA of 214.01 and the 50 day MA at 225.44. The current market capitalisation is £20,583.82m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Bank of Scotland Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:52 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 170.15 GBX.

The trading price for Standard Chartered found using EPIC: LON:STAN has declined -4.48% or -25.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident during the session. The period high has peaked at 576.8 while the low for the session was 537.4. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 4,760,831 with the average number of shares traded daily being 6,501,418. The 52 week high for the shares is 742.6 which comes in at 180 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 537.4 a difference of some 25.2 points. Standard Chartered now has a 20 moving average of 630.47 and now the 50 day moving average at 672.08. The market cap now stands at £17,176.44m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:52 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 537.4 GBX.

Shares of Whitbread ticker code: LON:WTB has slid -4.93% or -192 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 3982 dipping to 3698. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 401,287 with the average number of shares traded daily being 931,894. The stock 52 week high is 5194 around 1300 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 3698 making a difference of 196 points. Whitbread has a 20 day moving average of 4626.33 and a 50 day moving average now at 4665.65. The current market cap is £4,974.28m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3702 GBX.

The stock price for WPP with ticker code: LON:WPP has moved down -3% or -22.6 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 774.8 meanwhile the session low reached 730.2. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,713,210 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,046,496. A 52 week high for the stock is 1085.5 amounting to 332.7 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 729.2 making a difference of 23.59 points. WPP has a 20 SMA of 956.12 and now a 50 day moving average now at 1007.11. The current market capitalisation is £9,035.58m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WPP being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 730.2 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn