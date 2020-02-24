Market Fallers: Prudential, Smurfit Kappa Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, Whitbread

Shares in Prudential with ticker code: LON:PRU has declined -4.47% or -66.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The period high was 1444.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1408.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,171,099 while the average shares exchanged is 6,717,648. A 52 week high for the stock is 1795 around 306 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1266.25 making a difference of 222.75 points. Prudential has a 20 day moving average of 1449.2 and now the 50 day moving average now of 1448.97. This puts the market cap at £37,003.73m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1422.5 GBX.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group with EPIC code: LON:SKG has stepped down -4.66% or -132 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 2774 dipping to 2680. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 152,029 with the average number of shares traded daily being 405,332. The 52 week high for the share price is 3038 around 208 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 2072 a difference of some 758 points. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 20 SMA of 2868.1 and now a 50 day SMA of 2872.5. The market cap now stands at £7,823.89m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smurfit Kappa Group being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:18:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2698 GBX.

Shares in Standard Life Aberdeen with company EPIC: LON:SLA has slid -4.15% or -13.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 319.41 and a low of 306.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,146,972 with the daily average traded share volume around 6,702,752. The stock 52 week high is 338.25 around 15.25 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 208.85 a difference of some 114.15 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 moving average of 319.72 and the 50 day MA at 322.6. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,222.34m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 309.6 GBX.

Stock in Whitbread company symbol: LON:WTB has declined -6.16% or -294 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 4674 meanwhile the session low reached 4463. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 280,091 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 805,627. The stock 52 week high is 5194 equating to 425 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 3927 making a difference of 842 points. Whitbread now has a 20 simple moving average of 4649.13 and also a 50 day SMA of 4736.44. This puts the market capitalisation now at £6,012.89m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4475 GBX.

