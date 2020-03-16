Market Fallers: Prudential, Rolls-Royce Holding, Standard Life Aberdeen, WPP

Shares of Prudential ticker code: LON:PRU has moved down -17.14% or -148.6 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 791.6 and a low of 717.6. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 5,323,866 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 9,412,107. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1795 amounting to 928.2 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 717.6 making a difference of 149.2 points. The market capitalisation currently stands at £18,693.55m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:37:29 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 718.2 GBX.

Stock in Rolls-Royce Holding with EPIC code: LON:RR has slid -19.69% or -94.5 points during today’s session so far. Sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the session. The periods high has already touched 454.5 dipping to 347.3. The total volume traded so far comes to 3,044,550 with the daily average at 10,588,157. The 52 week high for the share price is 945.6 around 465.6 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 347.3 is a variance of 132.7 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 moving average of 620.24 and the 50 day moving average now of 657.59. The market capitalisation is now £7,445.92m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 385.5 GBX.

Stock in Standard Life Aberdeen found using EPIC: LON:SLA has stepped down -12.36% or -26 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 197.75 dropping as low as 182.52. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 5,065,920 with the average number of shares traded daily being 9,925,240. A 52 week high for the stock is 338.25 some 127.85 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 182.52 is a variance of 27.88 points. Standard Life Aberdeen now has a 20 moving average of 289.42 and now its 50 day moving average now at 306.26. This puts the market cap at £4,265.63m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 184.4 GBX.

The trading price for WPP with company EPIC: LON:WPP has declined -14.42% or -80.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the session. Range high for the period so far is 538.4 meanwhile the session low reached 476.27. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,916,469 with the daily average number around 5,632,168. The stock 52 week high is 1085.5 which is 527.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 476.27 which is a difference of 81.33 points. WPP now has a 20 SMA at 822.64 and the 50 day moving average now of 938.37. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,860.93m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WPP being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:36:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 477.2 GBX.

