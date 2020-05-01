Market Fallers: Prudential, Rentokil Initial, Royal Dutch Shell, Royal Mail

Shares of Prudential ticker lookup code: LON:PRU has declined -3.81% or -42.99 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors did not seem confident throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 1108.25 dropping as low as 1059.31. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 955,101 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 10,812,448. The 52 week high for the shares is 1795 about 666.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 682.8 which is a difference of 445.7 points. Prudential now has a 20 moving average of 1063.18 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 1101.98. Market capitalisation is now £28,319.27m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:30:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1085.51 GBX.

Stock in Rentokil Initial with EPIC code: LON:RTO has stepped down -3.01% or -14.3 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 472.9 meanwhile the session low reached 455.88. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 995,054 while the average shares exchanged is 9,259,337. The 52 week high price for the shares is 535.2 about 60.9 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 289.2 which is a variance of 185.1 points. Rentokil Initial has a 20 SMA of 439.54 and a 50 day SMA of 444.82. This puts the market cap at £8,528.08m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:23:44 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 460 GBX.

The stock price for Royal Dutch Shell EPIC code: LON:RDSA has moved down -8.44% or -111.82 points during today’s session so far. Investors were not positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 1293 dipping to 1206. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,225,139 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 20,764,140. A 52 week high for the stock is 2811.38 equating to 1486.38 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 946.1 is a variance of 378.9 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 SMA at 1455.25 and now the 50 day moving average now of 1477.01. The market cap now stands at £125,060.82m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:24:11 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1213.18 GBX.

The stock price for Royal Mail ticker code: LON:RMG has decreased -3.64% or -6.06 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 165 while the low for the session was 156.45. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 761,315 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 8,270,873. The 52 week high for the share price is 258.6 some 92.1 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 118.86 is a variance of 47.64 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 moving average of 147.34 and now the 50 day moving average of 156.24. Market capitalisation is now £1,604.38m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:23:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 160.44 GBX.

