Market Fallers: Kingfisher, Legal & General Group, Mediclinic International, United Utilities Group

The stock price for Kingfisher ticker lookup code: LON:KGF has decreased -2.07% or -4.3 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident during the session. The periods high figure was 210.1 and a low of 202.3. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,598,118 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 6,593,744. The 52 week high for the share price is 268.2 amounting to 60.3 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 185.9 a difference of some 22 points. Kingfisher has a 20 day moving average of 215.12 and now a 50 day moving average of 217.4. The current market capitalisation is £4,296.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:43:28 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 203.6 GBX.

Shares of Legal & General Group found using EPIC: LON:LGEN has stepped down -2.03% or -6.1 points throughout the session so far. Sellers were not positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 304.4 while the low for the session was 292.2. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 4,504,063 while the average shares exchanged is 12,749,018. The 52 week high for the share price is 324.7 which comes in at 23.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 214.9 a difference of some 85.9 points. Legal & General Group has a 20 day moving average of 313.89 and also a 50 day moving average at 311.23. Market capitalisation is now £17,580.14m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 294.7 GBX.

Shares of Mediclinic International found using EPIC: LON:MDC has declined -2.03% or -7.7 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market sellers were not positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 386.9 and hitting a low of 369.1. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 176,992 with the daily average at 824,174. The 52 week high for the shares is 419.4 which comes in at 40.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 288.3 a difference of some 90.4 points. Mediclinic International has a 20 day moving average of 389.92 and now a 50 day moving average now of 401.4. The current market cap is £2,735.17m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mediclinic International being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:44:05 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 371 GBX.

Shares of United Utilities Group ticker code: LON:UU has dropped -1.41% or -14.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 1043 and a low of 1014.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 235,708 with the daily average traded share volume around 2,141,153. A 52 week high for the stock is 1068.5 amounting to 36.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 744.2 making a difference of 287.8 points. United Utilities Group now has a 20 SMA at 1030.42 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 997.23. The current market cap is £6,938.21m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for United Utilities Group being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:44:05 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1017.5 GBX.

