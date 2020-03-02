Market Fallers: Kingfisher, Land Securities Group, Legal & General Group

The share price for Kingfisher company symbol: LON:KGF has slid -5.1% or -9.65 points throughout the session so far. Investors have not remained optimistic during the session. The period high has peaked at 192.65 and hitting a low of 179.7. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 8,120,095 with the daily average at 7,391,821. The 52 week high price for the shares is 268.2 about 78.85 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 175.5 is a variance of 13.85 points. Kingfisher has a 20 SMA of 213 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 215.41. Market capitalisation is now £3,794.01m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:24 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 179.7 GBX.

The trading price for Land Securities Group company symbol: LON:LAND has slid -3.21% or -26.8 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers were not positive throughout the session. The periods high figure was 843.4 and hitting a low of 807.8. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,948,057 while the average shares exchanged is 2,135,276. The 52 week high is 1019.5 which comes in at 184.9 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 731.8 a difference of some 102.8 points. Land Securities Group has a 20 day moving average of 958.96 and now its 50 day moving average at 969.56. The current market capitalisation is £5,989.56m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Land Securities Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 807.8 GBX.

Stock in Legal & General Group company symbol: LON:LGEN has declined -4.38% or -11.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 267.24 and hitting a low of 247.7. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 12,647,482 with the average number of shares traded daily being 14,495,560. A 52 week share price high is 324.7 amounting to 64.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 214.9 making a difference of 45.1 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 SMA at 308.88 and also a 50 day SMA of 308.91. The market capitalisation currently stands at £14,830.07m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 248.6 GBX.

