Market Fallers: Informa, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, Standard Life Aberdeen

Shares of Informa EPIC code: LON:INF has declined -7.85% or -46.8 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The period high was 553.4 and a low of 490.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,722,442 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 3,718,536. A 52 week high for the stock is 900.8 amounting to 304.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 490.4 a difference of some 105.6 points. Informa now has a 20 SMA at 743.53 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 798.57. Market capitalisation is now £6,879.88m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Informa being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 549.2 GBX.

The stock price for Lloyds Banking Group found using EPIC: LON:LLOY has dropped -8% or -3.65 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident during the session. Range high for the period so far is 42.98 while the low for the session was 39.37. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 236,167,080 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 218,272,866. The stock 52 week high is 73.66 which is 27.98 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 39.37 which is a difference of 6.31 points. Market capitalisation is now £29,596.90m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lloyds Banking Group being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 42.03 GBX.

The share price for Standard Chartered company symbol: LON:STAN has decreased -8.49% or -44.1 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the trading session. The periods high has reached 486.8 while the low for the session was 465.7. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 5,607,731 with the daily average traded share volume around 8,342,961. The 52 week high is 742.6 which is 223 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 465.7 making a difference of 53.9 points. The market capitalisation is now £15,081.50m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 475.5 GBX.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen EPIC code: LON:SLA has slid -8.44% or -22.3 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during this period. The periods high has already touched 248.3 dipping to 238.1. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 5,459,309 with the average number of shares traded daily being 7,952,029. The 52 week high for the share price is 338.25 around 74.05 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 208.85 a difference of some 55.35 points. Market capitalisation for the company is £5,622.10m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Life Aberdeen being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 241.9 GBX.

