Market Fallers: easyJet, EVRAZ, G4S, International Consolidated Airlines Group

The stock price for easyJet with EPIC code: LON:EZJ has stepped down -5.22% or -57.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors aired on the negative side throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 1146 and a low of 1041.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 2,824,423 with the daily average at 2,836,095. The 52 week high for the shares is 1570 amounting to 469.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 840 which is a variance of 260.5 points. easyJet now has a 20 simple moving average of 1453.22 and the 50 day moving average now of 1459.37. Market capitalisation is now £4,144.87m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1043 GBX.

Shares in EVRAZ ticker code: LON:EVR has stepped down -4.93% or -16.1 points during today’s session so far. Investors aired on the negative side during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 344.52 dropping as low as 310.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 3,365,803 with the daily average number around 3,667,071. The 52 week high for the share price is 710.2 which is 383.9 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 310.2 making a difference of 16.1 points. EVRAZ has a 20 day moving average of 388.92 and also a 50 day moving average of 395.33. The market cap now stands at £4,502.37m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:36 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 310.2 GBX.

The stock price for G4S with company EPIC: LON:GFS has declined -6.37% or -10.9 points throughout the session so far. Investors aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high was 175.81 while the low for the session was 159.37. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 2,606,540 with the average number of shares traded daily being 4,355,426. The stock 52 week high is 241.8 amounting to 70.65 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 159.37 which is a variance of 11.78 points. G4S now has a 20 SMA at 198.88 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 205.28. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2,489.53m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 160.25 GBX.

The stock price for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA company symbol: LON:IAG has stepped down -10.74% or -50.7 points throughout the session so far. Investors were not positive throughout the session. The periods high has reached 482.9 meanwhile the session low reached 419.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 7,862,317 with the daily average number around 10,990,115. The stock 52 week high is 684 equating to 212 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 411.5 which is a difference of 60.5 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA now has a 20 SMA of 610.5 and also a 50 day moving average of 623.2. The market capitalisation currently stands at £8,369.63m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 421.3 GBX.

