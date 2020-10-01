Market Fallers: DCC, Micro Focus International

The stock price for DCC company symbol: LON:DCC has declined -4.66% or -280 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were not positive during the session. The periods high has reached 5884 meanwhile the session low reached 5594. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 245,839 with the daily average traded share volume around 252,697. The 52 week high price for the shares is 7548 around 1540 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 3463 is a variance of 2545 points. DCC has a 20 SMA of 6362.76 and now a 50 day moving average now at 6728.64. The market cap now stands at £5,632.99m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DCC being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:04:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5728 GBX.

Shares of Micro Focus International ticker lookup code: LON:MCRO has slid -2.11% or -5.2 points during today’s session so far. Traders aired on the negative side throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 247.6 meanwhile the session low reached 240.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 344,096 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,141,204. A 52 week high for the stock is 1157.6 some 911.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 240.4 which is a difference of 5.69 points. Micro Focus International now has a 20 moving average of 282 and now a 50 day moving average at 296.84. The current market capitalisation is £806.38m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Micro Focus International being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:03:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 240.9 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn