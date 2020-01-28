Market Fallers: Burberry Group, Diageo

Shares of Burberry Group with ticker code: LON:BRBY has slid -1.95% or -39 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The high for the period has reached 2012 dropping as low as 1918. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 764,264 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,548,838. A 52 week high for the stock is 2362 some 363.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1678 making a difference of 320.5 points. Burberry Group now has a 20 SMA at 2236.87 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 2175.4. The market capitalisation is now £7,953.58m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:17:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1959.5 GBX.

Stock in Diageo ticker lookup code: LON:DGE has moved down -2.41% or -77 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident during the session. The period high was 3174.3 dipping to 3101. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,881,804 with the daily average at 4,551,762. The 52 week high for the shares is 3633.5 which comes in at 441 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 2688.5 a difference of some 504 points. Diageo now has a 20 SMA at 3248.63 and the 50 day moving average now of 3194.23. The market cap now stands at £72,857.02m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Diageo being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:19:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3115.5 GBX.