Market Fallers: Burberry Group, Coca Cola HBC AG, DCC, easyJet

Stock in Burberry Group with ticker code: LON:BRBY has slid -10.24% or -142 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. The periods high has already touched 1302.5 dropping as low as 1228. The total volume traded so far comes to 526,898 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,322,097. A 52 week share price high is 2362 about 975.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1228 making a difference of 158.5 points. The current market cap is £5,038.57m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1244.5 GBX.

The stock price for Coca Cola HBC AG ticker code: LON:CCH has stepped down -16.82% or -311.5 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident during this period. The period high has peaked at 1768 and hitting a low of 1525. The total volume traded so far comes to 406,443 with the daily average at 1,106,782. The 52 week high price for the shares is 3094.45 equating to 1242.95 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1525 a difference of some 326.5 points. This puts the market cap at £5,616.43m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1540 GBX.

The trading price for DCC EPIC code: LON:DCC has dropped -12.89% or -546.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Sellers were not positive during the session. The periods high figure was 4046 dipping to 3690. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 117,003 with the daily average number around 437,233. A 52 week high for the stock is 7548 equating to 3309 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 3690 a difference of some 549 points. The current market cap is £3,633.77m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DCC being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:38:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3692.8 GBX.

Shares of easyJet with ticker code: LON:EZJ has slid -20.44% or -160.8 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 697 dipping to 526.03. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,253,230 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,689,142. A 52 week high for the stock is 1570 which comes in at 783.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 526.03 a difference of some 260.77 points. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2,492.08m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:30 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 626 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn