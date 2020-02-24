Market Fallers: Burberry Group, Carnival, easyJet, EVRAZ

Shares of Burberry Group ticker lookup code: LON:BRBY has decreased -5.09% or -95.25 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1807 dropping as low as 1748.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 731,896 with the daily average at 1,832,360. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2362 about 491.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1678 is a variance of 192.5 points. Burberry Group has a 20 SMA of 2022.43 and the 50 day moving average at 2146.4. The market capitalisation is now £7,184.91m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1775.25 GBX.

Stock in Carnival with ticker code: LON:CCL has decreased -6.18% or -186 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 2999 dropping as low as 2789. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 586,632 with the average number of shares traded daily being 933,965. The 52 week high for the share price is 4406 which is 1396 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2789 which is a difference of 221 points. Carnival has a 20 SMA of 3244.9 and now its 50 day MA at 3443.63. The market cap now stands at £20,312.42m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2824 GBX.

The trading price for easyJet found using EPIC: LON:EZJ has dropped -14.48% or -218.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1377.5 and hitting a low of 1286. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,498,431 while the average shares exchanged is 2,068,100. A 52 week share price high is 1570 which is 61.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 840 which is a difference of 668.5 points. easyJet now has a 20 moving average of 1503.31 and now a 50 day MA at 1484.33. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,110.08m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1290 GBX.

Stock in EVRAZ company symbol: LON:EVR has decreased -5.83% or -22.57 points during today’s session so far. Investors did not seem confident throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 377.5 dipping to 359.36. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,721,891 while the average shares exchanged is 3,173,992. The 52 week high for the shares is 710.2 about 322.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 339.19 making a difference of 48.21 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 simple moving average of 391.16 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 399.37. Market capitalisation is now £5,296.94m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 364.83 GBX.

