Market Fallers: British Land Company, BT Group, Burberry Group, Carnival

The stock price for British Land Company ticker code: LON:BLND has dropped -3.15% or -15.8 points throughout the session so far. Traders did not seem confident throughout the session. The period high was 511.4 and a low of 484.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,010,377 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,592,721. The 52 week high for the shares is 649.4 some 148.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 465.3 a difference of some 35.7 points. British Land Company now has a 20 SMA of 567.45 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 588.25. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,496.21m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for British Land Company being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:52 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 485.2 GBX.

Shares in BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock with company EPIC: LON:BT.A has declined -3.28% or -4.64 points during today’s session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch during the session. The periods high figure was 146.28 while the low for the session was 136.9. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 19,467,513 with the daily average traded share volume around 33,518,446. The 52 week high for the share price is 231.5 which is 89.88 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 134.92 which is a variance of 6.70 points. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock now has a 20 simple moving average of 156.24 and the 50 day MA at 174.29. The market capitalisation is now £13,536.65m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 136.98 GBX.

The trading price for Burberry Group with ticker code: LON:BRBY has stepped down -4.19% or -69.05 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were not positive during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 1724.5 and a low of 1579.95. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,103,270 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,070,090. The 52 week high is 2362 amounting to 713 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1579.95 a difference of some 69.05 points. Burberry Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 1953.45 and now its 50 day moving average now of 2099.57. This puts the market cap at £6,393.58m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1579.95 GBX.

The share price for Carnival company symbol: LON:CCL has declined -8.05% or -196 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 2503 dropping as low as 2239. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 881,480 while the average shares exchanged is 1,238,806. The stock 52 week high is 4296 around 1861 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2239 making a difference of 196 points. Carnival has a 20 day moving average of 3086.35 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 3364.52. Market capitalisation is now £16,086.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:56:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2239 GBX.

