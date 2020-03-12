Market Fallers: Barratt Developments, BP, Carnival, EVRAZ

The share price for Barratt Developments company symbol: LON:BDEV has slid -6.17% or -39.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors aired on the negative side while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 611.2 dipping to 587.25. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,780,766 with the daily average traded share volume around 6,005,005. The 52 week high is 889.2 which is 244 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 535.6 which is a variance of 109.6 points. Barratt Developments has a 20 day moving average of 808.45 and a 50 day moving average now at 810.84. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,164.74m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:14 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 605.4 GBX.

The stock price for BP with ticker code: LON:BP has dropped -8.01% or -25.4 points throughout the session so far. Traders were not positive during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 306.95 and hitting a low of 291.6. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 24,865,396 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 57,907,951. The 52 week high price for the shares is 583.41 which is 266.26 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 4.82 which is a difference of 312.33 points. BP has a 20 SMA of 428.36 and the 50 day moving average now at 464.36. This puts the market capitalisation now at £59,117.43m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BP being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:32 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 291.75 GBX.

The trading price for Carnival with company EPIC: LON:CCL has dropped -13.78% or -215.84 points during today’s session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 1509.5 and a low of 1350.66. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 784,447 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,818,022. The 52 week high price for the shares is 4249 which comes in at 2682.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1350.66 which is a difference of 215.84 points. Carnival now has a 20 moving average of 2626.46 and a 50 day moving average now of 3137.91. The market capitalisation is now £9,837.68m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:36 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1350.66 GBX.

Shares in EVRAZ company symbol: LON:EVR has decreased -8.49% or -21 points during today’s session so far. Investors aired on the negative side throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 235.4 and a low of 224.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,816,149 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 4,775,801. A 52 week high for the stock is 710.2 equating to 462.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 224.2 making a difference of 23.1 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 simple moving average of 348.82 and also a 50 day moving average at 378.5. Market capitalisation is now £3,284.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:03 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 226.3 GBX.

