Market Fallers: Associated British Foods, Carnival, Croda International, easyJet

Shares in Associated British Foods EPIC code: LON:ABF has declined -2.95% or -75 points during today’s session so far. Investors aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 2555 while the low for the session was 2463. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 314,074 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,202,571. A 52 week high for the stock is 2730 some 187 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2078.81 making a difference of 464.19 points. Associated British Foods has a 20 SMA of 2671.96 with a 50 day moving average now at 2657.34. The market cap now stands at £19,538.52m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2468 GBX.

The trading price for Carnival EPIC code: LON:CCL has moved down -3.07% or -86 points during today’s session so far. Traders were not positive during this period. The periods high figure was 2791 while the low for the session was 2719. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 815,061 with the daily average at 972,415. A 52 week high for the stock is 4393 which is 1588 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2719 which is a difference of 86 points. Carnival has a 20 day moving average of 3227.7 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 3435.41. The market capitalisation currently stands at £19,218.73m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2719 GBX.

The stock price for Croda International with EPIC code: LON:CRDA has stepped down -3.25% or -160 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident during this period. The period high has peaked at 4900 dropping as low as 4702. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 178,663 with the daily average traded share volume around 452,212. The stock 52 week high is 5415 amounting to 495 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 4510 a difference of some 410 points. Croda International now has a 20 moving average of 5129.75 and now its 50 day moving average now of 5119.06. The market capitalisation is now £6,132.52m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Croda International being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 4760 GBX.

Shares in easyJet with EPIC code: LON:EZJ has dropped -2.44% or -30.72 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 1298 and hitting a low of 1219.4. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,805,904 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,227,783. The stock 52 week high is 1570 which is 313 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 840 a difference of some 417 points. easyJet has a 20 SMA of 1499.23 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 1481.69. The market cap now stands at £4,872.62m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:45:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1226.28 GBX.

