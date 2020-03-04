Market Fallers: Ashtead Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Whitbread

The trading price for Ashtead Group ticker code: LON:AHT has moved down -2.03% or -49 points during the course of today’s session so far. Sellers have not remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has already touched 2405 and hitting a low of 2341. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 675,723 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,732,762. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2797 which is 389 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1744 is a variance of 664 points. Ashtead Group has a 20 day moving average of 2651.73 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 2569.7. The current market cap is £10,633.45m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2359 GBX.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown ticker lookup code: LON:HL has declined -1.51% or -23 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 1522.5 and hitting a low of 1485. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 294,030 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,905,505. The stock 52 week high is 2447.33 equating to 927.83 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1471 a difference of some 48.5 points. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 20 day moving average of 1681.87 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 1796.82. This puts the market cap at £7,098.18m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:07 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1496.5 GBX.

Shares of Whitbread ticker lookup code: LON:WTB has slid -1.51% or -57 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high was 3772 and a low of 3699.9. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 173,775 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,020,486. The 52 week high is 5194 which is 1426 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 3669 a difference of some 99 points. Whitbread now has a 20 simple moving average of 4562.98 and also a 50 day moving average now of 4623.69. The current market cap is £4,993.04m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3711 GBX.

