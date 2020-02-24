Market Fallers: Anglo American, Antofagasta, Ashtead Group, Barclays

Shares of Anglo American with EPIC code: LON:AAL has dropped -7.12% or -151.4 points during today’s session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The period high was 2061 and a low of 1952.6. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,966,581 while the average shares exchanged is 3,073,379. The 52 week high is 2294 equating to 169 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1654.8 a difference of some 470.2 points. Anglo American has a 20 day moving average of 2090.84 and now a 50 day MA at 2150.2. This puts the market capitalisation now at £26,772.17m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1973.6 GBX.

The stock price for Antofagasta ticker code: LON:ANTO has moved down -6.21% or -53.4 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors did not seem confident during the session. The period high was 834.6 dipping to 803. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 886,168 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,856,775. The stock 52 week high is 1026 which is 165.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 768.8 is a variance of 91.40 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 moving average of 870.93 and a 50 day moving average at 914.75. The market capitalisation is now £7,896.72m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 806.8 GBX.

Shares of Ashtead Group company symbol: LON:AHT has declined -5.18% or -142 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 2681 and hitting a low of 2580. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 556,406 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,517,689. The 52 week high for the shares is 2797 amounting to 56 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1744 a difference of some 997 points. Ashtead Group now has a 20 SMA at 2659.51 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 2553.15. Market capitalisation is now £11,724.86m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2599 GBX.

Shares of Barclays found using EPIC: LON:BARC has declined -4.71% or -8.46 points during today’s session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 174.64 and a low of 168.42. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 30,590,929 with the daily average at 37,371,394. The 52 week high price for the shares is 193.85 around 14.23 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 131.04 a difference of some 48.58 points. Barclays has a 20 SMA of 176.89 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 179.91. The market capitalisation is now £29,654.02m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:20:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 171.16 GBX.

