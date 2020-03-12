Market Fallers: Anglo American, Antofagasta, Ashtead Group, Barclays

Shares in Anglo American found using EPIC: LON:AAL has moved down -10.48% or -159.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has already touched 1418.45 meanwhile the session low reached 1356. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,944,134 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 4,885,005. A 52 week high for the stock is 2294 around 772.8 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1316 which is a variance of 205.2 points. Anglo American now has a 20 moving average of 1948.3 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 2064.96. The market capitalisation currently stands at £18,570.37m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1361.8 GBX.

Shares of Antofagasta company symbol: LON:ANTO has decreased -7.51% or -52 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 658.8 and hitting a low of 639.4. The total volume traded so far comes to 648,540 while the average shares exchanged is 2,386,537. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1026 about 333.6 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 639.4 making a difference of 53 points. Antofagasta has a 20 day moving average of 816.31 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 875.6. The market capitalisation currently stands at £6,313.43m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:24:30 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 640.4 GBX.

Shares in Ashtead Group with ticker code: LON:AHT has declined -7.22% or -136.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch during this period. Range high for the period has seen 1805 and a low of 1736.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 607,329 while the average shares exchanged is 2,082,612. A 52 week high for the stock is 2797 around 907 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1501 a difference of some 389 points. Ashtead Group has a 20 day moving average of 2508.38 and now its 50 day MA at 2531.72. The current market cap is £7,890.92m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:20 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1753.5 GBX.

The share price for Barclays ticker lookup code: LON:BARC has decreased -9.24% or -10.9 points during today’s session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The period high was 111.84 and hitting a low of 105.64. The total volume traded so far comes to 44,568,329 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 67,210,716. The stock 52 week high is 193.85 some 75.91 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 105.64 a difference of some 12.3 points. Barclays now has a 20 SMA of 159.01 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 170.52. This puts the market cap at £18,552.57m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25:41 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 107.04 GBX.

