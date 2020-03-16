Market Fallers: 3i Group, Associated British Foods, Barclays, Barratt Developments

Stock in 3i Group found using EPIC: LON:III has decreased -13.96% or -102 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has reached 688.2 dropping as low as 606.6. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 830,458 with the daily average number around 2,494,206. The 52 week high for the share price is 1189 equating to 458.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 606.6 making a difference of 124 points. The market capitalisation is now £6,089.47m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for 3i Group being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 628.6 GBX.

Stock in Associated British Foods with EPIC code: LON:ABF has decreased -12.67% or -232.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. Range high for the period so far is 1754 while the low for the session was 1559.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 635,929 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,418,642. A 52 week high for the stock is 2730 some 895.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1559.5 making a difference of 275 points. Market capitalisation for the company is £12,694.50m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1602 GBX.

The trading price for Barclays with ticker code: LON:BARC has declined -16.19% or -16.58 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. The period high was 96.69 and hitting a low of 85.51. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 46,221,472 with the daily average traded share volume around 76,296,317. The stock 52 week high is 193.85 about 91.47 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 85.51 a difference of some 16.87 points. Barclays has a 20 day moving average of 152.24 and also a 50 day moving average now of 167.55. Market capitalisation for the company is £14,873.60m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 85.8 GBX.

Shares of Barratt Developments with EPIC code: LON:BDEV has dropped -16.14% or -85 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 502 and hitting a low of 433.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,510,014 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 6,372,320. A 52 week share price high is 889.2 about 362.6 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 433.6 which is a difference of 93 points. Barratt Developments now has a 20 moving average of 781.9 and a 50 day moving average of 804.79. The market capitalisation is now £4,496.78m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:39:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 441.6 GBX.

