Manolete Partners – High court refuses application for permission to appeal previous order of Deputy Master Nurse

High court refuses application for permission to appeal a previous order of Deputy Master Nurse, who previously refused to set aside £4.3m judgment in default obtained by Manolete Partners Plc (LON: MANO) in suppressed sales case.

Mr Justice Birss, sitting in the Business and Property Courts, has refused the defendant’s application for (a) permission to appeal and (b) a stay of execution against the previous Order of Deputy Master Nurse. The previous order refused to set aside a judgment obtained by Manolete Partners PLC holding that the defendant, the director of a restaurant business on the Edgware Road, had no reasonable prospects of defending the claim.

Mena Halton, Head of Legal at Manolete Partners said, “Manolete finance enabled this important supressed sales claim to be issued and judgment obtained for £4.2m. Manolete as Claimant has successfully defeated the application to set aside judgment before the Master and permission to appeal and for a stay of execution has been refused by the Judge. Any further applications will be resisted and steps taken to enforce the judgment, ensuring a return to Manolete on its investment and a return to the insolvent estate.”