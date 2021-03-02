Man Group record high FUM of $123.6 billion

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Key points

· Record high funds under management (FUM)1 of $123.6 billion (31 December 2019: $117.7 billion)

o Investment performance of $3.3 billion (2019: $10.1 billion)

o Net inflows of $1.8 billion (2019: net outflows $1.3 billion)

o FX translation and other movements of $0.8 billion (2019: $0.4 billion)

· Core earnings per share (EPS)1 decreased by 23% to 16.2 cents (2019: 21.0 cents)

o Core management fee EPS1 increased by 6% to 10.3 cents (2019: 9.7 cents)

o Performance fee EPS decreased by 48% to 5.9 cents (2019: 11.3 cents)

· Statutory earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 49% to 9.3 cents (2019: 18.4 cents) and statutory PBT decreased by 42% to $179 million (2019: $307 million)

· Asset weighted performance versus peers1 across our strategies of -1.0% (2019: -1.1%), with alternative strategies outperforming and valuation-focused long-only strategies underperforming

· Run rate core net management fees1 of $815 million at 31 December 2020, with net management fee margin1 of 66 basis points

· New progressive dividend policy taking into account growth in overall earnings with a recommended final dividend of 5.7 cents per share bringing the total dividend for 2020 to 10.6 cents per share (2019: 9.8 cents), an increase of 8%

· In September 2020, announced the intention to repurchase a further $100 million of shares ($36 million of shares had been repurchased at 31 December 2020)

· Strong balance sheet and liquidity position: net financial assets1 of $716 million (2019: $674 million)

1 For definitions and explanations of our alternative performance measures, please refer to pages 55 to 59. Due to the roll-off of profits from our legacy structured products business in 2019, our core and adjusted measures are now equivalent.

Summary Financials

Page ref. Year ended

31 Dec 2020

$ Year ended

31 Dec 2019

$ Funds under management (end of period) 1 5, 6 123.6bn 117.7bn Core net management fee revenue1 18, 34 730m 751m Performance fees2 18, 34 199m 345m Sub-lease rental and lease surrender income 18 18m 14m Core net revenues1 947m 1,110m Compensation 19, 35 (451m) (477m) Other costs (including asset servicing) 19, 36 (200m) (233m) Net finance expense 19, 36 (12m) (16m) Core profit before tax1 19, 56 284m 384m Adjusting items3 19, 56 (105m) (79m) Non-core net management fee revenue1 18 – 2m Statutory profit before tax 16, 28 179m 307m ¢ ¢ Statutory EPS1 38, 58 9.3 18.4 Core EPS1 58 16.2 21.0 Core management fee EPS1 58 10.3 9.7 Dividend per share4 39, 21 10.6 9.8

1 For definitions and explanations of our alternative performance measures, please refer to page 55 to 59. Due to the roll-off of profits from our legacy structured products business in 2019, our core and adjusted measures are now equivalent.

2 Includes income or gains on investments and other instruments and third-party share of gains/losses relating to interests in consolidated funds.

3 The adjusting items in the year are shown on page 56.

4 Our dividend policy and availability of dividend resources is discussed further on page 21.

Dividend and share repurchase

The Board confirms that it will recommend a final dividend of 5.7 cents per share for the financial year to 31 December 2020, giving a total dividend of 10.6 cents per share for the year.

The Board has approved a change to Man Group’s dividend policy. The ordinary dividend policy will be progressive, taking into account the growth in the firm’s overall earnings. Man Group’s policy is to distribute available capital to shareholders over time, by way of higher dividend payments and/or share repurchases, while maintaining a prudent balance sheet, after taking into account required capital and potential strategic opportunities. Whilst the Board continues to consider dividends as the primary method of returning capital to shareholders, it will continue to execute share repurchases when advantageous.

Dates for the 2020 final dividend

Ex-dividend date 8 April 2021 Record date 9 April 2021 Sterling conversion date 7 May 2021 Payment date 21 May 2021

