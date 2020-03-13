Maestrano appoints new Non-executive Director and CFO

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO), the Artificial Intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics, has today announced the appointment of Mr Nicholas McInnes as a non-executive director and Mr Robert Lojszczyk as Chief Financial Officer and an executive director.

Mr McInnes has been a United Kingdom diplomat through much of his career, focusing on international trade and investment in such key positions as the British Consul General, Sydney and Director General Trade & Investment for Australia and New Zealand; and Director Trade & Investment USA and Deputy Consul General New York.

He was also a former senior executive for Railtrack PLC, a group of companies that owned the track, signalling, tunnels, bridges, level crossings and all but a handful of the stations of the British railway system from 1994 until 2002.

Mr Lojszczyk has over 30 years’ experience as a senior financial manager, including a combined 15 years as Vice President Finance for BHP Billiton and BlueScope and 2 years as CFO of SubZero Group Limited, all listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He was most recently a Principal of the CFO Centre Pty Ltd, where his assignments included contracting as CFO to Airsight, prior to its acquisition by Maestrano in 2019. He is a Fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practicing Accountants.

Ian Buddery, Chairman of Maestrano Group, commented: “We are delighted to announce these two key appointments. Nick brings to our board his vast knowledge of international trade and deep expertise in the global rail industry, working with UK rail technology companies expanding into global markets. He will help us to build our marketing strategies and reach key decision makers for our rail and road transport analytics platform. Robert is a seasoned CFO who has been working with the Airsight founders since 2015 and has impressed the board with his grasp of financial detail and valuable insights into the business. He is today building systems and processes that will enable us to track fast growth operations across multiple geographies. He will join the board and assume the role of Company Secretary.”

