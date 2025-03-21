M P Evans Group independent non-executive director Bruce Tozer to retire from Board

M P Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE), a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil, has announced the following change to its board of directors.

Bruce Tozer

The board of directors of M.P Evans announces that Bruce Tozer, an independent non-executive director, will be retiring from the board at the forthcoming annual general meeting in June 2025. At that point, Bruce will have served on the board for nine years, chairing the audit and remuneration committees since 2022, in addition to his role as senior independent director.

The Group has benefited from Bruce’s wealth of knowledge and experience throughout his time as a director in areas such as agriculture, commodities, commerce, banking sustainability and carbon. The board wishes to express its gratitude to Bruce for his significant contribution to the Group.

A process has already started to recruit a new independent non-executive director who possesses the requisite skills, experience and personal attributes to ensure the board continues to operate effectively. Further information on this, and on the transition of the senior independent director and committee chairing roles, will be provided in due course.

M P Evans chairman, Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, commented: “Bruce has played a vital role as an independent non-executive director over the last nine years, and we will miss his insight and expertise. We wish him every continuing success in his other endeavours.”

