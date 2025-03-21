Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

M P Evans Group independent non-executive director Bruce Tozer to retire from Board

M. P. Evans Group

M P Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE), a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil, has announced the following change to its board of directors.

Bruce Tozer

The board of directors of M.P Evans announces that Bruce Tozer, an independent non-executive director, will be retiring from the board at the forthcoming annual general meeting in June 2025. At that point, Bruce will have served on the board for nine years, chairing the audit and remuneration committees since 2022, in addition to his role as senior independent director.

The Group has benefited from Bruce’s wealth of knowledge and experience throughout his time as a director in areas such as agriculture, commodities, commerce, banking sustainability and carbon. The board wishes to express its gratitude to Bruce for his significant contribution to the Group.

A process has already started to recruit a new independent non-executive director who possesses the requisite skills, experience and personal attributes to ensure the board continues to operate effectively. Further information on this, and on the transition of the senior independent director and committee chairing roles, will be provided in due course.

M P Evans chairman, Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, commented: “Bruce has played a vital role as an independent non-executive director over the last nine years, and we will miss his insight and expertise. We wish him every continuing success in his other endeavours.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 29.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 32.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 32.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 26.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    M. P. Evans Group

    M. P. Evans Group proposes increased total dividend of 45p per share

    M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) trading update ahead of AGM in London. Details on crop, production, sales, acquisition, and sustainability.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.