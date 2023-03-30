Lowe’s Companies, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 20.3% Upside Potential

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LOW) have now 30 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 300 and 151 with the average target price sitting at $228.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $190.15 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.3%. The day 50 moving average is $203.18 and the 200 day moving average is $197.78. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $115,542m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lowes.com

The potential market cap would be $139,046m based on the market consensus.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.21% with the ex dividend date set at 25-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.87, revenue per share of 154.31 and a 14.37% return on assets.