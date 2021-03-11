Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

LondonMetric Property Sells a portfolio of long income assets for £41m

LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc (“LondonMetric”) announces that it has sold a portfolio of long income assets to Realty Income, an S&P 500 US REIT, for £40.9 million, reflecting a blended NIY of 5.9%.

The portfolio comprises six assets with a WAULT of 11 years:

·    A 106,000 sq ft retail asset in Leicester let to B&Q, Home Bargain and Smyths Toys. The property generates a rent of £1.8 million pa and is let for a further 10 years term certain following a recent regear of the 77,000 sq ft B&Q store;

·    A 32,000 sq ft Wickes store in Halesowen, which LondonMetric acquired as part of the Mucklow acquisition, with a WAULT of 8 years;

·     A 15,000 sq ft Aldi store in Hull which has a WAULT of 9 years; and

·    Three KwikFit service stations which had been acquired through a larger portfolio acquisition and have a WAULT of 14 years.

The assets have delivered an ungeared IRR of 8% pa and the sale crystallises a total return on cost of 50% over an average hold period of six years. The disposal is at a 7% premium to the last reported book value.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric Property, commented:

“These are all very well let assets that have delivered strong performances and their disposal crystallises an attractive surplus to our original purchase prices. The transaction is in line with our strategy of allocating further capital into the logistics and convenience grocery sectors.”    

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.