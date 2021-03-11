LondonMetric Property Sells a portfolio of long income assets for £41m

LondonMetric Property Plc (“LondonMetric”) announces that it has sold a portfolio of long income assets to Realty Income, an S&P 500 US REIT, for £40.9 million, reflecting a blended NIY of 5.9%.

The portfolio comprises six assets with a WAULT of 11 years:

· A 106,000 sq ft retail asset in Leicester let to B&Q, Home Bargain and Smyths Toys. The property generates a rent of £1.8 million pa and is let for a further 10 years term certain following a recent regear of the 77,000 sq ft B&Q store;

· A 32,000 sq ft Wickes store in Halesowen, which LondonMetric acquired as part of the Mucklow acquisition, with a WAULT of 8 years;

· A 15,000 sq ft Aldi store in Hull which has a WAULT of 9 years; and

· Three KwikFit service stations which had been acquired through a larger portfolio acquisition and have a WAULT of 14 years.

The assets have delivered an ungeared IRR of 8% pa and the sale crystallises a total return on cost of 50% over an average hold period of six years. The disposal is at a 7% premium to the last reported book value.