LNG demand and maintenance push US gas prices higher

Against a backdrop of record production, the US natural gas market is defying seasonal expectations. Futures are climbing, not falling, as a potent mix of infrastructure constraints and soaring export demand tightens supply. Investors now find themselves navigating a volatile energy landscape shaped as much by geopolitics and global demand as by domestic output.

US natural gas futures have edged up by approximately 1%, with May delivery contracts reaching $3.03 per million British thermal units. This movement comes in stark contrast to the traditionally mild seasonal demand patterns, underlining a pivotal shift in the supply-demand equation. Although natural gas production in the Lower 48 states has touched a record high of 106.5 billion cubic feet per day, planned maintenance activities have temporarily curbed this output to 105.0 bcfd, injecting a new layer of complexity into market dynamics.

What’s keeping the pressure on prices is the unrelenting strength of LNG exports, which are showing no signs of slowing. Key facilities like Venture Global’s Plaquemines terminal in Louisiana are operating at high capacity, cementing the US’s status as the world’s top LNG exporter—ahead of Australia and Qatar. This new reality reflects broader geopolitical recalibrations, particularly Europe’s accelerated exit from reliance on Russian energy sources. These global shifts are not just headline news; they’re fundamental drivers of the price floor currently supporting US gas futures.

Compounding the situation is the fact that US natural gas storage levels remain 6.8% below the five-year average. This shortfall underscores a market vulnerability that investors should not ignore. Even though early May is forecasted to be warmer than usual—typically a bearish factor due to increased storage injections and reduced heating demand—the concurrent impact of pipeline maintenance, particularly on the Permian Highway, is effectively counterbalancing any downward pressure.

What makes this trend especially significant for investors is its potential ripple effect across related sectors. From pipeline operators to shipping and utilities, the tightening supply environment could drive a wave of pricing power or margin volatility, depending on positioning. Moreover, commodities traders are eyeing these developments for tactical opportunities, especially as technically oversold conditions hint at potential short-term rebounds.

Globally, the impact of the US’s LNG dominance is being felt across energy markets. For instance, the Japan Korea Marker—Asia’s key LNG benchmark—has dropped to an 11-month low, creating attractive buying opportunities for Asian importers while solidifying the US’s role as a price stabiliser in global energy markets. These dynamics reflect not just robust production capabilities, but also a strategic pivot in energy influence on the global stage.

As energy policies evolve and new infrastructure comes online or undergoes maintenance, investors would be wise to monitor these logistical shifts closely. The US natural gas market is no longer driven solely by domestic weather or consumption patterns—it is increasingly shaped by international diplomacy, strategic exports, and infrastructure bottlenecks.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.