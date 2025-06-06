Natural gas prices gearing up for a seasonal climb

Natural gas is quietly building momentum as several key indicators align to suggest a stronger pricing environment heading into summer. With inventories lagging and consumption set to rise, the market is showing signs of tightening, opening a window of opportunity for investors anticipating upward price movement.

This year’s summer outlook points to elevated temperatures across major U.S. regions, increasing the load on the nation’s energy system. As air conditioning demand climbs, so too does the call on natural gas-fired generation, which plays a critical role in ensuring grid reliability. Despite competition from renewables, gas remains the backbone of electricity supply during peak periods, underpinning expectations for stronger seasonal consumption.

At the same time, natural gas storage levels are notably behind last year. Inventories ended May at 2.598 trillion cubic feet, marking a shortfall of 288 billion cubic feet from the same point in 2024. This gap, combined with a deliberate slowdown in production, sets the stage for price support over the coming weeks. As heat intensifies, the drawdown from storage is likely to accelerate, pushing prices higher in response.

The Gulf Coast’s vulnerability to tropical systems adds another layer of complexity. The hurricane season, running through November, brings with it the possibility of disruptions to gas infrastructure, including key liquefied natural gas terminals like Freeport and Sabine Pass. While offshore production has declined, these coastal facilities remain critical export points. Even brief interruptions could ripple through the supply chain and spark market reaction.

Exports themselves are another bullish driver. With geopolitical instability prompting Europe and Asia to diversify their sourcing, U.S. liquefied natural gas has become increasingly valuable. Several new terminals are scheduled to begin operations later this year, including Golden Pass and Plaquemines, which will redirect more domestic supply overseas. As export volumes grow, they’re expected to add upward pressure to already tightening U.S. supplies.

Despite a roughly 10% decline in natural gas prices during the second quarter, futures markets are signalling confidence in a rebound. Analysts expect prices to return above $5 per million British thermal units before year-end, levels not seen since 2022. This outlook reflects the combination of seasonal demand, export commitments, and inventory constraints that together are shaping a more bullish environment.

In essence, natural gas is entering a pivotal phase. With supply buffers thinner and demand tailwinds growing stronger, the market has shifted from oversupply concerns to a more balanced, potentially undersupplied dynamic. For investors, the current setup may represent a timely entry point ahead of anticipated gains through the remainder of the year.

