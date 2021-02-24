Lloyds Banking Group’s new Group Chief Executive Charlie Nunn’s appointment to start on 16 August 2021

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has confirmed that, subject to regulatory approval, Charlie Nunn’s appointment as Group Chief Executive and Executive Director will start on 16 August 2021.

As previously announced, William Chalmers, Group Chief Financial Officer, will, subject to regulatory approval, take on the role of acting Group Chief Executive when António Horta-Osório steps down on 30 April 2021 and until Mr. Nunn’s arrival on 16 August 2021. Mr. Chalmers will continue to maintain ongoing responsibility as Group CFO, but arrangements will be made for other colleagues to support him in this role and to manage his wider responsibilities appropriately. He will also be supported by Robin Budenberg and Alan Dickinson in their roles as Chair and Deputy Chair.

Lloyds Banking Group is a British financial institution formed through the acquisition of HBOS by Lloyds TSB in 2009. It is one of the UK’s largest financial services organisations, with 30 million customers and 65,000 employees.