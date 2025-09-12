Follow us on:

Likewise signals its ambitions with expanding scale

The flooring distributor has reached an inflection point where operational momentum is matched by infrastructure build‑out. The first half of 2025 has already demonstrated that Likewise can convert top line expansion into meaningful improvements in profitability and cash flow, and the company is signalling that this is only the beginning.

Revenue for the six months to June climbed to nearly £78 million, reflecting a double‑digit rise against the prior year. Within that, the core Likewise branded businesses advanced even faster, lifting market presence in a sector that tends to be fragmented and highly competitive. The impact of this growth on profitability was significant, with pre‑tax profits more than doubling and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation moving ahead at a healthy pace. Strong operating cash generation reinforced the financial position and allowed for a measured increase in the interim dividend.

The acquisition of a logistics centre in Plymouth, capacity expansion in Glasgow and Derby, and the planned transformation of Newport into a major distribution hub illustrate a strategy built on scale and efficiency. Management has openly targeted revenues well beyond £200 million, with a roadmap that points toward £250 million once new facilities are fully operational.

