What flooring choices really mean for property portfolios

Likewise plc

Flooring in homes or commercial buildings is more than decoration. It reflects how owners manage budgets, value longevity, and plan for use and maintenance. In the UK, flooring decisions now balance looks with structural performance, comfort, sound insulation and environmental standards. Options such as laminate, engineered wood, vinyl, porcelain and natural stone each have different costs, durability and upkeep demands.

Property investors are weighing short-term costs against long-term performance. Bathrooms and kitchens tend to use waterproof options like vinyl or glazed tiles. Living areas benefit from warmer materials such as engineered wood or quality laminates that project value. High-traffic areas like hallways need hard-wearing, low-maintenance surfaces such as porcelain or engineered wood. Outdoor areas face their own pressures from weather and safety requirements, so slip resistance and durability are now part of risk management.

Market data shows that finishes and formats affect both installation and maintenance. Large-format tiles, herringbone layouts, and brushed or matt surfaces all alter fitting costs and upkeep. Neutral, natural tones and low-gloss finishes are favoured for their realism and broad appeal.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Latest Company News

Likewise

Likewise granted approval for 20,000 sq ft expansion of Newport facility

Likewise Group has received planning permission to extend its Newport warehouse by 20,000 sq ft, creating a 55,000 sq ft distribution hub. The development will be funded through internal cash
Likewise

Likewise Group raises £1.4m to support growth strategy

Likewise Group has secured approximately £1.4 million through a subscription of 5.5 million new shares by Onward Opportunities. The funding will be used to accelerate future growth initiatives, with shares
Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.

