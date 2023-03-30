Life Science REIT PLC 91.9% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Life Science REIT PLC with ticker (LON:LABS) now has a potential upside of 91.9% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 114 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Life Science REIT PLC share price of 59 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 91.9%. Trading has ranged between 58 (52 week low) and 103 (52 week high) with an average of 1,052,920 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £208,561,502.



